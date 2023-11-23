The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that the incident occurred at a Manhattan rooftop bar and restaurant in August 2015.
Jamie Foxx sued for sexual assault over 2015 rooftop bar incident
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is facing a lawsuit filed in New York City accusing him of sexual assault.
According to the lawsuit, the assault took place in a secluded area of the Catch NYC rooftop lounge after Jane Doe and a friend approached Foxx for photographs.
As of now, Foxx's representatives have not responded to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.
The legal complaint details that Foxx allegedly initiated unwanted groping and touched the woman against her will, prompting her to leave when the encounter was interrupted by her friend.
Jamie Foxx, known for his Academy Award-winning role as singer Ray Charles in the 2004 film "Ray" and his supporting role in "Collateral," where he earned an Oscar nomination in the same year, is now among the high-profile celebrities facing accusations of sexual misconduct.
This lawsuit falls under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York state law allowing such cases to be pursued in court even if statutes of limitations have expired.
The deadline for filing complaints under this law is approaching, set to close at the end of the month.
