Jay Z has properties in Ghana, he showed me photos; Dave Chapelle reveals

According to entertainment journalist Olele Salvador, the superstar comedian made the revelation during his address.

Sharing a report from the event, he tweeted "two big revelations made at the session with Dave Chapelle: 1. Multiple Grammy award winning HipHop rapper, Jay Z has properties in Ghana, according to Dave Chapelle".

He added that "Jay Z showed him pictures of the properties when he hit him up to come to Ghana together."

Before this, Dave has made it known that he has interest in making a home in Ghana. In the conversation below with Naomi Campbell, he said, he has been influenced by Stevie Wonder.

Dave Chapelle in his address has also promised to return to Ghana to set up a comedy club. According to Olele, "he assured the Ghanaian comedians who were in the room(DKB, Lekzy, OB, etc) that he would visit their comedy clubs in Ghana when he returns".