RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jesus Ahoufe finally granted bail

Authors:

David Mawuli

The head pastor of New Life Kingdom Chapel, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, has finally been granted bail after his arrest over the Shatta Wale shooting prank.

Jesus Ahoufe arrested
Jesus Ahoufe arrested

Jesus Ahoufe was arraigned before the court today (October 25), facing charges of causing fear and panic, which pleaded not guilty to.

Recommended articles

The controversial man of God was arrested following his prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.

The court had remanded him for five days after he was put before court on October 20th, 2021.

His release follows the outcry of his wife, who complained about the ill-health of her husband.

Meanwhile, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his three other accomplices are at the Ankaful medium prison on remanded praying that the court will grant them bail at the next hearing.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tiwa Savage's blackmailer leaks her bedroom tape, singer reacts (SCREENSHOT)

Tiwa Savage's tape leaks

Akrobeto goes global again as Borussia Dortmund uses his video to announce next match

Akrobeto just went global with this funny video (WATCH)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene holds birthday party for house help