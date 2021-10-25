Jesus Ahoufe was arraigned before the court today (October 25), facing charges of causing fear and panic, which pleaded not guilty to.
Jesus Ahoufe finally granted bail
The head pastor of New Life Kingdom Chapel, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, has finally been granted bail after his arrest over the Shatta Wale shooting prank.
The controversial man of God was arrested following his prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.
The court had remanded him for five days after he was put before court on October 20th, 2021.
His release follows the outcry of his wife, who complained about the ill-health of her husband.
Meanwhile, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his three other accomplices are at the Ankaful medium prison on remanded praying that the court will grant them bail at the next hearing.
