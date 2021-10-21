Jesus Ahuofe denied bail in Shatta Wale saga

Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic.

Photos of the pastor in his black suit accounted by armed policemen have emerged online.

The Bishop, on October 28, 2021, made a prophecy about Shatta Wale being shot and killed by gunmen just like it happened to South African music star Lucky Dube in 2007.

The host of the radio station on whose program he made those comments has also been invited by the Accra Regional Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to assist in investigations.

Nana Romeo is to report tomorrow Friday, October 22, 2021.

The Police also requested the recorded tape of the program that day.

In a different twist, Shatta Wale and his two accomplices have also been denied by a Circuit Court in Accra.