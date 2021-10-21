RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jesus Ahuofe denied bail in Shatta Wale saga

David Mawuli

The head pastor of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, Stephen Akwai Appiah, also known as Jesus Ahuofe, has been denied bail by an Accra Circuit Court today, October 20, 2021.

The court presided over by Ms Helen Ofei remanded the man of God into Police custody to reappear on October 25, 2021.

Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic.

Photos of the pastor in his black suit accounted by armed policemen have emerged online.

The Bishop, on October 28, 2021, made a prophecy about Shatta Wale being shot and killed by gunmen just like it happened to South African music star Lucky Dube in 2007.

The host of the radio station on whose program he made those comments has also been invited by the Accra Regional Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to assist in investigations.

Nana Romeo is to report tomorrow Friday, October 22, 2021.

The Police also requested the recorded tape of the program that day.

In a different twist, Shatta Wale and his two accomplices have also been denied by a Circuit Court in Accra.

He was sent to Police Custody for another week and come on October 26, 2021.

Authors:

