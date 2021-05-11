Jobs dey Ghana; netizens shocked as graduate finally gets job due to Nana Aba connection

This comes as a surprise to many at the back of the story that Antwi Boasiako personally searched for jobs but couldn't get any other than to turn to wash cars for survival.

Reacting to this latest development after Nana Aba's viral post yesterday, some tweeps have been opining that there are jobs in Ghana but one needs to know someone influential who'll convince others to get him/her a job.

A Twitter user with the handle @zack_cfc wrote "proof that there are jobs in Ghana. You just have to know “big people” who are willing to help you. He has been jobless for years, he meets Nana Aba and now he has numerous job offers. Ghana be some borla place" but Nana Aba in reply said, "I disagree with the big people part. I’m a nobody with just a few followers".

Others also jumped on the tweet to emphasize that this why Ghana needs to be fixed. @Dee_Sire wrote "I see people posting 'may we all meet our Nana Aba '. But that is not the problem. We need to break that system of knowing someone before you get a job. Her selfless act just proves that we have the jobs but we're not ready to give it out to anyone without a connection, damn" and she replied, "this is why we must pile pressure on duty bearers to #FixTheCountry".