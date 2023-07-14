John Dumelo announces plan to become a 'Ganja farmer' as he welcomes NACOC bill

His decision comes in light of the recent passing of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) Bill, 2023 into law by parliament on July 12.

This new legislation grants the Interior Ministry the authority to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis, as long as it contains no more than 0.3% THC content on dry weight, specifically for industrial or medicinal purposes.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this development, Mr. Dumelo eagerly welcomed this significant moment in Ghana's history. He sees it as an opportunity to venture into the cultivation of cannabis, recognizing its potential value in various sectors.

