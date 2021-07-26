John Dumelo enrols 2-year-old son in daycare in Canada (PHOTOS)

John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Mawunya shared photos of Junior's first day at the daycare on her Instagram page a few days ago.

“They grow so fast ...daycare day,” Gifty captioned a gallery of John Dumelo Jnr’s first day going to the daycare.

The daycare, known as Garderie A.Kids.Wrld St-Jean is located in Québec – a predominantly French-speaking province in eastern Canada.

She also shared another photo gallery on Sallah day with the caption: “Rise and shine.....when no makeup becomes the norm..... @johnd_jnr ... happy Eid.”

John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya welcomed John Dumelo Jnr in October 2018, five months after their traditional wedding.

The traditional wedding was held on May 4, 2018, at Gifty Mawunya’s parents’ home in Leshibi, Accra. The wedding ceremony was flooded with the family and friends of the bride and the groom.

Among those that were in attendance was Nadia Buhari, who is the bride’s close friend. Other celebrities who were in attendance were; Ramsey Noah, Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro, Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michael, and Prince David Osei, to mention a few. The former president of Ghana, President Mahama, also attended the occasion.

A year after their traditional wedding, John and Gifty tied the knot in a white wedding ceremony (on Saturday, May 11, 2019) at the Royal Senchi Resort outside Accra on a strictly by invitation basis.

The colourful ceremony was graced by many celebrities, including actors and actresses from both Ghana and Nigeria.