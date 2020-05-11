The actor, now a politician as a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NDC for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, married Gifty Mawunya exactly a year ago at a star-studded ceremony which saw Nadia Buari as the bride’s maid of honour.

Celebrating their anniversary, John shared a photo from his white wedding day, which happened a year after his engagement ceremony, and wrote “You’ve not made me happy....you’ve made me the happiest. Happy anniversary! Many more years to come! ”.

His wife, who welcomed their son, John Dumelo Jnr, a few months after their engagement ceremony, shared videos of the moments they exchanged their vows to each other. Captioning one of her posts, she wrote “happy anniversary babe...thanks for making marriage so easy”.

Upon a recent revelation by Mrs Dumelo, she has started seeing the “Love Or Something Like That” actor as way back as 2012 when she shared a throwback photo and disclosed that John drove all the way from America to Cannada to meet her for a date.

Happy Anniversary to the Dumelos, see highlights from the wedding in the video below.