The colourful ceremony was graced by many celebrities, including actors and actresses from both Ghana and Nigeria.

Nigerian actor and politician Desmond Elliot, Jackie Appiah, James Gardiner, Nadia Buari and Fred Nuamah, were all in attendance for the special day.

Dumelo and his wife held their traditional wedding a year ago, and have since been blessed with a son.

Below are some photos from the actor’s white wedding on Saturday: