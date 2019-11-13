The actor turned politician, engaged in an interaction with his fans after one stated that his participation in communal services and concern about what happens in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, may end if wins power.

According to John that will not happen, because he is in politics to serve and he will need the support of his constituents for more than a 4-year term. “If I don’t continue, who will vote after the next 4 years....politics is service to the nation” he tweeted.

READ ALSO: Ken Ofori-Atta is a liar, clueless - 3Music Awards founder fires

Emphasizing on his intention to rather be a servant, John added that should he win the 2020 election, 50% of his first year salary plus his bonuses as an MP, will be donated to the youth in his constituency as development aid.

See his tweets below.