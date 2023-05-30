John Dumelo speaks on his relationship with Fred Nuamah; says he feels betrayed

John Dumelo on his relationship with Fred Nuamah Pulse Ghana

The conflict between Dumelo and Nuamah originated in March when Nuamah accused Dumelo of breaking his promise to abstain from contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

This accusation came after Dumelo voiced his disappointment with Dumelo's alleged change of heart in an interview with Graphic Showbiz. Nuamah claimed that Dumelo had given him his blessings when Nuamah initially decided to pursue his own candidacy.

Dumelo vehemently denied these allegations, emphasizing the deep sense of betrayal he felt. He clarified that their bond extended beyond friendship, describing it as brotherhood, and expressed his commitment to preserving their relationship despite the political differences.

Nuamah, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of unity within their political party, the NDC, and urged for a peaceful resolution. He acknowledged their brotherly connection and highlighted the party's advocacy for unity, suggesting that the issue would be settled internally.