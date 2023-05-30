Responding to a question on Twitter on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, by a fan who was curious about his relationship with his opponent, Dumelo revealed that “betrayal is an understatement,” fueling further tension between the two prominent figures.
John Dumelo speaks on his relationship with Fred Nuamah; says he feels betrayed
The political war between Ghanaian actor and political aspirant, John Dumelo and his former friend and best man, Fred Nuamah continues as the former has termed the latter’s decision to contest in the Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary primaries as an act of betrayal
The conflict between Dumelo and Nuamah originated in March when Nuamah accused Dumelo of breaking his promise to abstain from contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon.
This accusation came after Dumelo voiced his disappointment with Dumelo's alleged change of heart in an interview with Graphic Showbiz. Nuamah claimed that Dumelo had given him his blessings when Nuamah initially decided to pursue his own candidacy.
Dumelo vehemently denied these allegations, emphasizing the deep sense of betrayal he felt. He clarified that their bond extended beyond friendship, describing it as brotherhood, and expressed his commitment to preserving their relationship despite the political differences.
Nuamah, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of unity within their political party, the NDC, and urged for a peaceful resolution. He acknowledged their brotherly connection and highlighted the party's advocacy for unity, suggesting that the issue would be settled internally.
The alleged betrayal has strained their once close friendship, leaving doubts about whether Dumelo will be willing to reconcile and restore their bond in the future.
