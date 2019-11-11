The actor, who is now a politician and vying for the Ayawaso West Wugon parliamentary seat, on the ticket of the NDC, during his visit made it known that, he will ensure that measures are put in place, to curb the menace.

Sharing photos from visit on social media, he wrote “ I toured areas affected by the heavy rainfall yesterday in West Legon this dawn. Many lives and properties were affected by the flooding and as an aspiring Member of Parliament, I will ensure that measures are put in place to stop this from reoccurring. No more promises. #idey4u "

However, in reaction, a concerned social media user, has made known to John that the task it will not be an easy task. "That’s gonna mean replanning the affected areas, proper zoning and a possible demolition of structures. I don’t think those folks you’re with in the photos will take it lightly if they are to loose their properties. Unless, a makeshift camp or building can be provided to accommodate them in the interim. I have a plan for housing in Ghana, if you will make me a member of you team lol" @tey_theambassador wrote.

