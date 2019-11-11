According to the popular Ghanaian media personality, if Ghanaians love Ghanaians, no Ghanaian in the capacity of making lives better for citizens, will do or supervise certain things, such as fixing roads and street lights, to be done poorly.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Jay Foley added that he sometimes he wants to believe Ghanaians have been cursed because, despite the country attaining independence in 1957, the country has still been able to just make one of its regions work.

Jay Foley tackled other issues in Ghana, including poor healthcare, where he quizzed that “Are you really freaking proud of to a Ghanaian and we say “Year of Return”, returning who to what to come and do what here? Bringing them back to come to see this country like this”.

Watch more from the video below.