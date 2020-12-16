The Ghanaian actor contested as a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NDC and lost to Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who is the New Patriotic Party's incumbent MP of the constituency.

Over the dedication, commitment and investment John Dumelo pushed into his campaign, some social media users by way of trolling have been teasing him to have made a huge loss over his effort. However, John Dumelo is taking it as a light joke.

The actor who is yet to speak over the outcome of the election apart from writing to officially request for a recount has decided to result to using funny memes to reply Twitter users who been asking questions about his lost as others also encourage, congratulate and suggest to him what his next move should be.

Responding to tweep who asked about his recount request, the actor replied with Shatta Wale meme in which the dancehall act said, 'if you lose you lose' - which suggests that John Dumelo may have given up on his recount request.

Replying another Twitter who asked about how much money went into his campaign, John Dumelo dropped a Lil Win meme, in which the Kumawood actor said " 3ka aba fie, cocoa sika no ahye' - which literally means the money has gone wasted when translated from Twi into English.

John Dumelo replied other tweets and in all, he didn't type a word than to use these memes to answer the questions and tweets tweeted at him. See of that on the tweets below.