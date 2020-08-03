The “Tabitha Kum” hitmaker, who is a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party and Nana Addo government, thinks Ghana will greatly benefit if Nana Addo runs for a second term.

According to him, Ghanaians should stop politicising issues and speak the truth.

“I’m setting the record straight,” he told OKAY FM today. “Let’s put aside the celebrity tags and politics. It’s a past issue. The country doesn’t belong to any politician. It’s about time we speak the truth. If someone is a musician, it doesn’t mean he is out of wisdom.”

Nana Addo with John Mahama

He claimed that John Mahama lost the 2016 election because he opposed Nana Addo’s free education policy, adding that “I fell for Nana Addo after he launched his ‘Free Education’ campaign.”

He stated that Mahama should step aside and let Nana Addo win the forthcoming December general elections to improve the free education policy.

“Ex-President Mahama, if possible, allow Nana Addo to rule for the next four years so that he can improve the free education policy.”

Watch the full interview below.