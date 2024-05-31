Jon Benjamin, UK ambassador to Mexico reportedly sacked for pointing gun at staff

According to reports, Benjamin picked up a gun in the vehicle he was traveling in and aimed it at a colleague. The incident, captured in a five-second clip, shows the car at a standstill with the colleague’s face blurred out.

The video was posted on the social media platform X by an anonymous account, allegedly controlled by disgruntled embassy employees. The account criticized Benjamin's behavior, stating, "In a context of daily killings in Mexico by drug dealers, he dares to joke."

Foreign officials visiting dangerous areas of Mexico are allowed to travel with armed protection staff. However, Benjamin's actions were deemed inappropriate, leading to his swift dismissal as ambassador in April.

The UK government has made a significant change, updating its website to reflect the former deputy's new role as the current chargé d'affaires, a position of great importance and responsibility.

Jon Benjamin, a career diplomat who joined the diplomatic service in 1986, has held various posts in Turkey, Ghana, Indonesia, and the US. He has been the UK ambassador to Mexico since 2021 and previously directed an academy for foreign service employees.

Despite his removal as ambassador, the Brit Diplomat remains an employee of the Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). In a report by Finacial Times, he has not responded to requests for comment on LinkedIn and X.

The website added that in response to the incident, the FCDO stated: “We are aware of this incident and have taken appropriate action. Where internal issues do arise, the FCDO has robust HR processes to address them.”