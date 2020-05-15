The founder and leader of International Godsway Church is said to have been hospitalized after telling the police that he had suffered a heart attack.

He was being invited for interrogation into an issue yet to be disclosed.

The controversial man of God has been on a collision course with an equally controversial New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for some time now. It is unclear yet if his invitation has anything to do with the allegations of incest among other things leveled against him by the MP.

“Bishop Obinim has run away and is hiding at Yeboah Hospital because of a warrant to arrest. How long are you going to be at the hospital after faking that you had a heart attack? I will make sure you pay dearly for your sins. I know where you are and your room number and so go ahead and fake,” Adomfmonline.com quoted Kennedy Agyapong as saying.

Obinim was reportedly conducting a counseling session when the police arrived in his church but he suddenly fell sick and couldn’t walk again, so he was rushed to the Yeboah Hospital at East Legon, Accra.

His camp has however denied the arrest and sickness but it did not stop Jon Benjamin from reacting to the drama.

“#Obinim has been arrested??? I understand he’s being visited by his legal representatives, Messrs Nimokafui and Ayantafri. Or maybe he can turn into a snake and slither out of the police station?” he wrote on Twitter.