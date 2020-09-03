According to Joyce Blessing, Dave Joy is manipulating her old social media accounts to mislead her followers.

She said her ex-husband has changed her old YouTube account to match her new one – which causes confusion among her fans.

“Dave Joy has changed my old YouTube channel name to match the new one I’ve created,” she revealed in a video she shared on her social media yesterday. “I want all of you to understand that I do not have access to that channel. They are using it for their personal gains.”

She continued: “All the songs on my old channel were not uploaded by me. So, I beg you, if you want access to me and my works, you won’t get it on that channel. If you chat me on my old channels, the responses aren’t from me.”

The “I Swerve” hitmaker concluded: “If you want to have access to me, my username on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter is ‘Unbreakable Joyce Blessing’, and on YouTube, my username is ‘Joyce Blessing Unbreakable’. Those who missed my virtual concert can watch on my new channel.”

The two have been at loggerheads since their divorce.

In May this year, Dave Joyce opened up about what lead to their bitter divorce, saying Joyce Blessing ignored him when he was sick and sacked their publicist, Julie-Jay Kanz, following a misunderstanding in their home.

They have three kids today which all of them are boys.