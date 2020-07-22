The “Unbreakable” singer during an interview was asked if there’s ‘juju’ in the gospel music industry with reference to her lyrics in a song where she sang about ‘every black magic must remain indoors’, and she replied that “I won’t say there’s no juju in it”.

Speaking in Twi in a Zylofon FM interview conducted by Sammy Baah Flex, she continued that “even Jesus was tempted by the devil so it’s something new”. Joyce added that someone has even taken her CDs to a shrine before and I have been sent a screenshot of it and that even made headlines.

According to Joyce Blessing, she was even advised to follow up on the issue in the same spirit as well but she ignored it and rather prayed about. Joyce, whose marital home has been with a messy divorce also spoke about life as a Gospel singer and its related challenges.

Hear more from her in the video below.