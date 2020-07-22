According to the Ghanaian singer, the Ghanaian broadcaster hates her simply because she dated Kofi Amobeng, CEO of the collapsed UT Bank. MzBel admitted that Nana Aba indeed dated Kofi before her but explains that she didn't snatch him from her.

Kofi Amoabeng

Speaking on Kantanka TV, she said: "they have dated before and she even had a Kofi Amoabeng necklace at that time UT Bank came new, so yes they dated but their relationship ended long before I came in the picture".

Mzbel dispelled further dispelled the rumour that she was friends with Nana Aba and secretly snatched her boyfriend. "She was never my friend until me and Kofi started going out and one time invited me on her show ... he was done with her or she was done with him ... after I appeared on her show then she BBM later that we have a common friend".

Mzbel

She continued that "Up till now she hates me because of that" and latter describing Nana Aba's hate towards as childish. "I expect her to be matured about it, why should you hate me because I dated your ex" because we never had any other grudge. Hear more from her in the video below.