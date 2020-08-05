According to her, German authorities wrote to her last year to exit the country or face the law but suddenly, she got pregnant.

She narrated the incident in a Facebook post today, saying: “Last year by this time, i received letters from the German authorities to go back to my country voluntarily or face deportation.

I became devastated because it was my decision to relocate to Germany.

Then boom i realized i was pregnant. The question I'm still asking doctors which i haven't received answers yet is how the baby got there. I took emergency contraceptive pills called Ella one after having unprotected sex.

Meaning i wasn't supposed to get pregnant.

I honestly didn't want to have a baby because i wasn't prepared for a baby stress. so i didn't plan for it at all.

Interestingly, having Bella saves me from deportation . Dear friends if you don't live in Germany, you won't understand my Joy. I didn't plan having a baby but i so much love her to the bone.

So how did God still manage to bless a sinner like me? It still baffles me.

Why did God still put Bella there in spit of taking the pill?

God please bless any woman who is still on her knees praying for the fruit of the womb. Amen.”