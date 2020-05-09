Juliet Ibrahim, on Friday, May 8, maintained her position as the third most followed Ghanaian celebrity on Instagram, amassing 6million followers.

She marked this new milestone on the video-sharing platform by sharing a video waving at her fans with the caption: “WOW 6 million followers Already?! It was just 3 weeks ago I celebrated 5.9 million of you amazing people. Thanks so much for the love and support.”

She also took to her YouTube channel to answer some frequent questions being asked by fans as part of the celebration.

But while answering one of the questions on her favourite dessert, one of her sisters responded in a way that got everyone cracking up.

“What’s my favourite dessert that I can’t do without?” Juliet read out the question.

Then, one of her sisters yelled in the background: “Dick!”

Juliet Ibrahim, who has two beautiful sisters, Sonia Ibrahim and Nadia Ibrahim, couldn’t control herself but laughed out loud.

It’s not clear which of her sisters make that joke but that particular scene is hysterical.

Watch below.