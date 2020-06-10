The actress who is of Lebanese and Ghanaian descent, took to social media to address this concern. Writing about from her experience, she said it was appalling to her when a friend told her that he doesn’t see her as a black woman.

“I had a random conversation the other day with someone and it was appalling when he mentioned passively to me that he doesn’t see me as a #Blackwoman! He argued, you are not “black enough” your skin isn’t dark enough, your hair not kinky enough. And thus my siblings and I do not “count” as Black,” she wrote.

The mother of one continued that “Now this is Exactly, what we are fighting to correct amongst ourselves and the world at large. I am a black woman! When I’m abroad amongst the whites, I am classified and recognized as a black woman, however, right amongst us Africans, I’ll be referred to as a Half-Caste! This is the most derogatory term to describe a person of mixed race or mixed ethnicity.”

Juliet Ibrahim [Instagram/JulietIbrahim]

Concluding her opinion on this matter amidst the global protest against racism, she said “We are referred to as mixed-race or multi-racial! Mixed race people are no less black than their dark-skinned counterparts. So, let’s all say NO to RACISM, TRIBALISM, COLORISM and SEGREGATION. Let’s teach and train our children to grow up and accept people for who they are and not by the colour of their skin”.

Her expression came with her beautiful photo shared on her Instagram page. See it below.