Junior Pope: New report claims mortuary men detected actor is not dead (VIDEO)

This comes as a shock to many on social media who are awaiting an official report from the actor's family or close colleagues.

Pulse Nigeria

In a post shared by Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, a crowd is seen carrying Junior Pope Odonwodo to a hospital. Others in the video could also be heard saying he is not dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though this has not been confirmed, it has brought some relief to fans of the actor and social media users who were previously thrown into mourning over the alleged drowning of the actor.

The Nollywood actor was previously reported dead by major news platforms across Nigeria. According to the reports, Junior Pope Odonwodo was involved boating accident on a river while returning from a film shoot.

Junior Pope's motionless body was recovered after the accident, which occurred during the journey back from a movie location, on Wednesday, April 10, along the Anam River in Anambra State.

9 hours ago before the news broke, Junior Pope shared a video of himself on a boast. In the video that was recorded yesterday, the actor could be heard praying for a safe cruise whilst lamenting that "na only me them born, I get 3 children abi you go raise them."

ADVERTISEMENT