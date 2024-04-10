ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Junior Pope: New report claims mortuary men detected actor is not dead (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

New reports emerging claim that Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, is not dead.

Junior Pope: New report claims mortuary men detected actor is not dead (VIDEO)
Junior Pope: New report claims mortuary men detected actor is not dead (VIDEO)

According to the unconfirmed report, the motionless body of Junior Pope Odonwodo was reportedly taken to the mortuary where the attendants rejected him over claims that he was still alive and that they should go and revive him.

Recommended articles

This comes as a shock to many on social media who are awaiting an official report from the actor's family or close colleagues.

Junior Pope
Junior Pope Pulse Nigeria

In a post shared by Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, a crowd is seen carrying Junior Pope Odonwodo to a hospital. Others in the video could also be heard saying he is not dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though this has not been confirmed, it has brought some relief to fans of the actor and social media users who were previously thrown into mourning over the alleged drowning of the actor.

The Nollywood actor was previously reported dead by major news platforms across Nigeria. According to the reports, Junior Pope Odonwodo was involved boating accident on a river while returning from a film shoot.

Junior Pope's motionless body was recovered after the accident, which occurred during the journey back from a movie location, on Wednesday, April 10, along the Anam River in Anambra State.

9 hours ago before the news broke, Junior Pope shared a video of himself on a boast. In the video that was recorded yesterday, the actor could be heard praying for a safe cruise whilst lamenting that "na only me them born, I get 3 children abi you go raise them."

ADVERTISEMENT

He captioned the post below "See me lamenting……The risk we take to entertain you ; crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket…… Na wahoooooo …. Who does that ??"

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medikal and Fella

Medikal covers Fella Makafui’s tattoo from his arm after announcing their split

Salma Mumin

I am naturally attracted to generous rich men - Salma Mumin reveals

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi details why she ditched GhOne to TV3 (VIDEO)

Media Personality Berla Mundi

God made me uncomfortable at GHOne - 5 career lessons from Berla Mundi's speech