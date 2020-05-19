Tekashi whose comeback saw him breaking multiple records on social media such as gathering the most views ever on Instagram’s live session with 2 million eyeballs watching him, has been going after Ariana Grande and Billboard for allegedly manipulating the chart.

According to him, per his analysis, his new track ‘Gooba’ should have climbed to the number 1 spot on the chart but Ariana Grande has fraudulently worked her up with Billboard to rather push her charity song with Justin Bieber up, a comment that has seen a reply from the “Sorry” singer.

Standing up toTekashie, Justin Bieber schooled him on how the chart works against his claims that he’s noticed that 6 credit cards have been used to buy 60,000 copies of the “Stuck With U” song to see it reach the number 1 spot.

undefined Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Taling to 69 over his claims via a post, Justin wrote ‘if you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song”. Read more of his words schooling Tekashie in the post below.

Ariana has not been silent herself, she also took time to pen a long essay to respond to Tekashie’s allegations, advising him to grateful for at least being here as she reminds him that she’s topped the charts a number of times and it’s not a thing she’ll kill for because she appreciates wherever she is now. See her post below.