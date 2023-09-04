The actress and producer revealed that she had spent a substantial amount of approximately GH190,000 on a luxurious family flight experience for her kids and herself (GHS 62,261.30 Per Passenger).
Kafui Danku details 'luxurious lifestyle' as she spends about GH190K on family flight
Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku, recently shared details of her extravagant family trip.
Recommended articles
In a display of opulence, Kafui Danku spared no expense in ensuring her family enjoyed a high-end travel experience.
The actress generously shared insights into the premium comforts that come with flying in a business class cabin.
While the specifics of the trip were not detailed in the initial report, it's evident that Kafui Danku prioritizes creating memorable and lavish experiences for her family.
Kafui Danku's indulgent spending serves as a reminder that some celebrities and personalities are not shy about showcasing their opulent way of life, giving their fans and followers a glimpse into their world of extravagance.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh