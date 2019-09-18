The actress announced the birth of her second baby on her social media platforms, revealing that she has welcomed a boy.

The baby boy becomes Kafui Danku’s second child with her Canadian husband after they welcomed their first child, Lorde, in 2017. Before her first child, the Ghanaian actress suffered three miscarriages, making her joy to motherhood a challenging one with testimonies.

Acknowledging the grace to become a new mother again, Kafui posted a photo of her baby bump and wrote “Hear me, your man of God is not GOD! Stop believing the dangerous lies! God is only waiting for you to acknowledge the fact that ONLY he can do what he will do ! If you still can't differentiate between GOD and "Religion" , then you're on your own.

Stop giving the devil too much credit when he is actually minding his business window shopping at Agbogbloshie market .”

Read more from her post below and don’t forget to extend your congratulatory to the actress.