According to the actress, acne has taken over her face and she looks like a “mess” presently, therefore, she is scared to go out.

The curvaceous Gambian actress, who lives between Ghana, Nigeria and her country, shared her skin predicament with her over 600, 000 Instagram followers, begging for their help to offer her a solution to her worry.

“How can I get my face to be smooth, my acne is literally killing me, I look a hot mess right now. I’m even scared to go out now. I need helpppppp” she wrote. Watch the video which shows the details of her worry.