Sarah Odei Amoani, who emerged as the 1st Runner Up at the Miss Ghana 2019 competition, tendered in her resignation letter to drop her crow. According to reports, her decision was fueled by certain demands from the organizers, which she cannot meet.

The resignation becomes the second in less tha 10 months, after the reigning Queen in 2017, Margaret Dery as resigned. However, Exclusive Events Ghana, CEO, Inna Patty, has denied claims that Sarah has also resigned due to any sort of pressure from her outfit responsible for the pageantry show.

“Her lawyers wrote to inform us about her decision to resign and according to the letter, it is a personal decision … It is unfortunate that she couldn't continue with us and we wish her well,” Inna Patty told Francis Addo.

Miss Ghana 2019 Queens

Speaking about the thoughts that Miss Ghana has lost its value with these scandals soiling its reputation, Ina said that “we assure followers of the brand that all is well. We will keep doing our possible best to work with winners who are ready to work with us”.