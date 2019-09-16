The Ghanaian actress expressed her disappointment over the nominees for the Social Media Style Influencer of the year. According to her, she holds weight in that department but she wasn’t nominated.

However, Fella Makafui, Larley Lartey, King Promise among others were nominated for the category, at the awards ceremony which happened over the weekend. According to Akuapem Poloo, she believes Efia Odo, Moesha Boduong, Wendy Shay are fit for this category.

Speaking angrily in a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the actress said the event is not trending as expected because of her absence and the drama she brings to any red carpet. Watch more from the video below.