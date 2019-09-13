Archipalago has historically gathered over fourteen thousand dislikes on YouTube for his new song “Megye”, a record no Ghanaian music has ever scored on the video-sharing platform.

According to Counsellor Lutterodt, this public reject by Ghanaians can land the US-based social media commentator into depression and he needs to seek psychological help before matters of depression force him to come back to Ghana.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the controversial counsellor said: “ if not Archipalago, I never knew there was anything like “dislike” I didn't know … Archipalago paa, he has stuck abroad too. This can lead Archipalago to depression, if you watch how he is speaking, he is speaking from depression”

