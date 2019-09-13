Ending his tenure as President of the Musicians Union of Ghana [MUSIGA], Obour has officially handed over power to the National Executive Committee to appoint an Interim Management Committee on August 11, 2019.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the defunct Ghanaian rapper will be contesting for the Asante Akyem South NPP parliamentary primary.

Preparing the grounds for his political ambition, Obour recently joined clean up exercise at Asante Akyem South constituency in the Ashanti region and donated dustbins, wheelbarrow, washing powder and long brooms to the assembly.

Obour has made moves to wean polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem South, to his side, with some spotted joining at certain public events he organized.

However, according to reports some of these local NPP executives who are seen as his supporters have been suspended indefinitely for going breaching the Party’s ethics.

Christian Asante, a suspended polling station chairman for Adansi D/A Junior High School on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, said the decision taken by the constituency executives violates NPP regulations.

He noted that nominations have not been opened and so no candidate is entitled to meet delegates to sell his or her campaign message but that does not prevent a delegate from attending a non-political program organised by an aspirant or welcoming a party member when he or she visits him.