Kalybos stormed the constituency with other actors including Bibi Bright, Bismark The Joke, Prince David Osei among others to tell the constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon to vote for Lydia Alhassan, who is John Dumelo's political opponent, has stirred emotions.

Responding to the backlash from social media users over the move by the actors, Kalybos has taken to social media pen an open letter over what he describes as an agenda to bury the understanding of democracy to sow seeds of enmity.

Sharing a throwback photo of himself with John Dumelo an a flight, he wrote " a letter to all fellow Ghanaians. I think it’s about time our school system start to teach us what democracy is and what opinions are. We’re all made individually to make different choices and that doesn’t mean an opinion of ‘A’ is an enemy to ‘B’.

The comic actor continued that " we tend to forget the rules of Life and Living It and rather make enemies for ourselves we never wanted and that breeds what we call HYPOCRITES. For your information, John Dumelo and I are very cool and we are not determined enemies. So stop creating room for that cus he knows what democracy and friendship is. Meaning we disagree to agree based on your opinion".

Actors join Lydia Alhassan to campaign in Ayawaso West Wuogon

Hitting on what has caused the brouhaha, Kalybos stated that " myself with some colleagues went to Ayawaso West Wagon, Ablekuma North and James Town to campaign for our beloved Party NPP and our President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo. Why campaign AGAINST whiles you can actually campaign FOR. It’s two different energy".

Further expressing his disappointment over how their campaign have been tagged as a campaign against John Dumelo and not tagged as a campaign for Lydia Alhassan, he emphasized that " one talks of Good and the other breeds Evil".

Kalybos also went hard on some of his colleague actors whom one way or the other showed up to speak against those of them who stormed the constituency with the message to get constituents to vote for the NPP.

He wrote " however the hypocrisy in some of us so-called friends are overwhelmingly surprising. A wake-up call came for those who chant #idey4u for John Dumelo who are supposed friends and colleagues of John but have never posted or shown support towards his campaign until KALYBOS and Co went to show support for their party NPP".

"Now we are seeing people posting John, writing essays with BIG grammar as if they attended Montessori exhibiting their Hypocrisy whiles we the ‘Sytocians’ did what we believe in. Hmm asem ooo, just be real to yourself and others. Well, I am glad I was about to divulge the pretenders who wouldn’t do anything but will say everything," he added.

Kalyboss concluded his message saying that "God is watching your buttocks. To @johndumelo1 I wish you all the best in this election and always know #idey4u but you’re in the other side. God Bless Ghana 🇬🇭 God Bless us all". See his post below.