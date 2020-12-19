The Ghanaians actor says he fears he could be attacked like how his colleague, Bibi Bright, claimed her car was smashed by some two boys whom she said were wearing NDC t-shirts.

According to Kalybos, on the day he was informed about the attack on Bibi Bright's car, he was driving but had to abruptly drive into a nearby filling station to park his car and rather order for a cab to continue his journey home.

Top Actors hit Ayawaso West Wuogon to campaign against John Dumelo

"Packing my car, 2 boys in NDC T-shirt shouted my name and waved, I waved back at them. I was called a few mins later that boys that waved at me when I packed just broke my back glass window and run away," Bibi wrote to a photo of the damage she shared on social media.

Bibi Bright's car smashed

Speaking on 3FM with MzGee, Kalybos asked about how he feels about Bibi Bright's incident, said: " I am very worried ... she first shared the picture in the group and to tell you the truth I was driving, I instantly parked at a filling station where they know me".

He continued that "parked there because there's security there 24/7, picked an uber and I went home with it. I had to because I couldn't be sure of my environment any more. She said vividly, meaning it can happen to any of us."

Talking about his current relationship with John Dumelo after a video of him mocking his colleague actor whilst campaign for Maa Lydia, went viral, the 'John and John' actor insisted that he has no problem with Mr Dumelo.

He revealed he tried reaching out to John Dumelo after the video of him mocking him went viral but could not confirm that John Dumelo replied his text. Hear more from him in the video below.