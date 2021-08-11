‘Kalybos’ girlfriend attacked me’ - Jacinta drops bombshell

Jacinta has now opened up about her relationship with Kalybos, saying it lasted for a short period and blamed the “Boys Kasa” star for not making things work with his dishonesty.

According to Jacinta, Kalybos proposed to her and she accepted but was later denied.

In an interview with Sammy Kay, she first denied the rumours: “We didn’t date. We nearly dated but it didn’t work.”

“In order to clear some perceptions, because this question comes a lot, we didn’t date.”

She then admitted and said Kalybos told her he was done with his ex-girlfriend but she wasn’t taking ‘no’ for an answer.

Jacinta said she and Kalybos were attacked by his ex-girlfriend while hanging out. And shockingly, Kalybos told his ex that Jacinta was the one rather chasing him.

“But in a situation where a man sees a woman he likes and approaches her, it’s natural. But I expect you to be honest with me about your relationship or situationship,” she said.