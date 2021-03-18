The 43-year-old American rapper is now worth $6.6 billion according to new documents about his business deals.

The 'Ye' rapper's sneaker and apparel business Yeezy, which is now in partnership with Adidas AG and Gap Inc., is valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG.

In a Bloomberg reported that cited a bank estimate, the value of the new Gap collaboration with Yeezy, which is scheduled to hit stores this summer, "could be worth as much as $970 million of that total,"

People reports that the "Famous" rapper also "has $122 million in cash and stock and $110 million from his music catalogue, alongside $1.7 billion in other assets, including estranged wife Kim Kardashian's SKIMS business".

With all these valuations of his businesses and investments, Kanye West’s current net worth now stands at approximately $6.6 billion, and this makes him the first person of the African-American race to reach this feat.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

This is coming after the rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce from him this February. The couple, who share four children, is therefore in the legal process of separating.

