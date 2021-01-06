The 40-year-old reality star who doubles as an entrepreneur has reportedly hired a popular celebrity divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, according to a report by Page Six with a source saying that “they are keeping it low-key but they are done,”.

“Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks," the website quoted the source to have added. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married since 2014 and they have 4 children together.

First reports of the couple likely splitting after 6 years surfaced last year, 2020, when the rapper during one of his rants on Twitter disclosed that "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform".

Kanye also launched an attack on his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, when he described her as a dictator in one of his tweets in which he named her “Kris Jong-Un”. Since then, Kanye has made it clear that he has his objections about how the Kardashian-Jenners live their lives on camera.

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' premiered on October 14, 2007. [HollywoodReporter]

Kim in recent times hasn’t also been seen wearing her wedding ring and her husband staying at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the Christmas holidays without spending it with the Kardashian family, further fuels their split.

Kanye West with Kim Kardashian and their children

However, sources close to the couple have told People that "Kim and Kanye are in counselling and exploring their options," adding that "they have been working on their marriage for a long time, but no decision has been made" with a second source saying that "it’s not over yet. They are still trying to see if the marriage can be saved".

Meanwhile, multiple sources have also confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Kardashian is preparing to file for divorce.

"He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," said a source, adding that the 'Father Stretch My Hands' rapper is bracing for a filing but doesn't know when it will take place.

"He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon," the source added.