Celebrities don’t need to be scared of death prophecies – Kaywa

“What is death, we are just transitioning from one place to the other. If you are a believer, death should not put fear in you. God reveals to redeem so if there is a prophecy about death we should pray about it and everything will be fine,” he said during the Graphic Showbiz Twitter (X) Dialogue last Thursday on the topic ‘Does Prophecy have a place in Showbiz?’.

Kaywa further noted that, prophecies should be accepted in good faith whether good or bad adding that a prophet is a messenger from God sent to deliver a message and don’t speak their minds.

“Whether you believe in the prophecy or not, the prophets aim is to tell you what God has revealed to him. It is left with the receiver to accept it and work on it. I have given some prophecies about some individuals and they took it in good faith and we prayed about it. Before Ebony died, I had the prophecy and reached out to her. I can say on authority that I converted her to Christ before she died,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT