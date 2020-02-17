Far away from luxury cars, this one is about the wedding cake of the night which was cut by the couple at their plush wedding dinner. The sophisticated and mechanized cake shot up from the grounds at the ceremony.

After the cake, surfaced on the stage mounted behind where Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy sat, split into two with each parts serving as a screen which showed an animated story of the son of Osei Kwame Despite met the 23-year-old fashion illustrator at a wedding.

The story projected inside the cake detailed that Ken, who is the general manager of his father’s media company, Despite Media, didn’t have things smooth in his bid to win Tracy’s heart. However, because "in the race for love, overtaking is allowed”, he finally managed to win her heart.

According to the caterer who made the cake, it took her team about 6 days to get it done. Watch the videos below for how the cake wowed the wedding guests at the dinner plus the animated story.

