Kennedy Agyapong attacked me because I snatched his side chick - Ibraah One

Ibrah explained that the confrontation stemmed from him unknowingly getting involved with Agyapong’s girlfriend. "I mistakenly touched his woman, that was all. I didn't know she was his woman," Ibrah stated, adding that the woman approached him first, and it wasn't until after their first night together that she revealed her connection to Kennedy Agyapong.

The lawmaker’s attack on Ibrah One in 2020 accused him of money laundering and avoiding duties on his cars, warning that Ghana’s security operatives would soon arrest him. In response, Ibrah One boldly left the gates to his home open for two days, daring authorities to come for him, and even issued inflammatory remarks on social media.

Kennedy Agyapong, known for his anti-corruption stance, threatened to expose Ibrah’s alleged fraudulent activities. However, Ibrah maintained that Agyapong’s anger stemmed from the situation with his girlfriend. “Kennedy will not rant unless you touch his woman,” he said, adding that once he found out the truth, he decided to keep the woman with him for a month in retaliation for being called "a small boy."