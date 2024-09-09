Kennedy Agyapong attacked me because I snatched his side chick - Ibraah One

In an interview with Kofi TV, Ibrah One disclosed that the politician's outburst in 2020 was triggered by an incident involving a woman who turned out to be Kennedy Agyapong’s girlfriend.
Affluent socialite Ibrahim Dauda, popularly known as Ibrah One, has revealed the real reason behind the public attacks from firebrand politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.
Ibrah explained that the confrontation stemmed from him unknowingly getting involved with Agyapong’s girlfriend. "I mistakenly touched his woman, that was all. I didn't know she was his woman," Ibrah stated, adding that the woman approached him first, and it wasn't until after their first night together that she revealed her connection to Kennedy Agyapong.
The lawmaker’s attack on Ibrah One in 2020 accused him of money laundering and avoiding duties on his cars, warning that Ghana’s security operatives would soon arrest him. In response, Ibrah One boldly left the gates to his home open for two days, daring authorities to come for him, and even issued inflammatory remarks on social media.
Kennedy Agyapong, known for his anti-corruption stance, threatened to expose Ibrah’s alleged fraudulent activities. However, Ibrah maintained that Agyapong’s anger stemmed from the situation with his girlfriend. “Kennedy will not rant unless you touch his woman,” he said, adding that once he found out the truth, he decided to keep the woman with him for a month in retaliation for being called "a small boy."
Despite the tension at the time, Ibrah One stated that he and Kennedy Agyapong have since reconciled. "I have met him after the incident... He even paid for my food. We are cool now," Ibrah shared, noting that Agyapong seems to have accepted that some women will always "play their games."