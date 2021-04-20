Kennedy Agyapong descends on "cheap" Ghanaian celebrities taking photos of their bags during travels

"Ghanaian celebrities do not want to be criticized but they want to criticize politicians. Some of them sit in an airplane and take photos of themselves and their bags. What does that show?” he quizzes.

The outspoken affluent politician was sharing his view on the 90 days jail sentence given to Akuapem Poloo for taking nude photos of herself and her son.

He noted that Ghanaian celebrities are unable to use social media to improve on the businesses they do, instead, they leave cheap life there and show off the little things they have.

"People are creating platforms on social media to make money but Ghanaians are just there insulting themselves and showing off the little things they have. All these make one a myopic thinker."

He added that “The mere fact that you sat in an airplane and took a photo showing you are in a first-class flight meant you never expected to be there, probably a man gave you that opportunity. You never expected that you could use first-class yourself that is why you want everybody to know that you have taken such flight.”

“You are just cheap, you do not know what others have. You are just cheap. And interestingly they do not want us to criticize them,” Kennedy Agyapong emphasized.