The outspoken Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, who has fathered 22 children, has made it known that with all due respect he will never date any Ghanaian celebrity for anything.

Speaking on Onua TV about rumours that he is going out with ace Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, he said those who are glorified by Ghanaians as “stars and celebrities” are not the kind of ladies he likes.

Appearing on the maiden edition of ‘100 Degrees’ on Onua TV, the well-known yet controversial businessman, in trashing the baseless rumour emphasized that “I don’t even know her and I have not seen her before”.

Yvonne Nelson

In a report by 3news.com, the MP denied ever booking a ticket for Yvonne Nelson to any location on the planet to have a date with him, insisting: “No way!”.