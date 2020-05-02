In recent times, the business magnate and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, has been courting attention and gathering more fans in showbiz out of his back and forth with Bishop Obinim.

As such, he appeared on YFM’s ‘Mid Morning Radio Show,’ for an interview in which he named Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, King Promise, and Medikal as his favourite top five Ghanaian musicians.

Sarkodie at Rapperholic

READ ALSO: My success is from women who shunned me because of poverty - Kennedy Agyapong

Asked which artistes he would love to invite to his home to entertain him should he be having a show, the father of 22 children, said “first one Sarkodie, second is my friend Stonebwoy” Introducing Shatta Wale as the third he said, “I hear they have united now, I was really worried, I like those two guys but they were always fighting”.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

The MP also mentioned King Promise and Medikal after narrating an encounter his family had with the “Omo Ada” rapper when they met sometime back at a hotel in Accra. Watch the video below for more.