Kennedy Agyapong appeared on NET 2 Television last night and further exposed the founder of the International God's Way Church for committing adultery among other alleged crimes such as occultism, money laundering and impersonating the Ghana Police Service.

During the show, the MP to back his claim dropped a video of Bishop Obinim in his bedroom with a girl. Whilst the video was played live on air, he said: “Obinim this is you, the girl got up from the bed to record you and sent it to her boyfriend, her name is Lovia”.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the video was recorded at Obinim’s house in Kenyasi Bosore in Kumasi. The Assin Central MP vehemently warned people from attending Bishop Obinim’s church, emphasizing that he is not a true man of God. He also warned to drop more materials to expose Obinim.

Watch the video below.