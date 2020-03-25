The man of God has been receiving tons of backlash after he said in a Facebook video that “it’s not the responsibility of the church to buy hand sanitizers for you because you give offering. It is not. You give offering to God to receive a blessing. It’s not compulsory that the church has to bring you hand sanitizers”.

The founder of the Brian Jones Outreach Ministries has apologized for his comment and Sonnie Badu is adding to his apology. In a social post, the gospel singer wrote "His statement came out insensitive however, he saw his error and apologized severally. Ghana, let us not forget that for 5 years he has empowered the youth out of his own pocket”.

READ ALSO: Sister Derby, Salma Mumin, Afia Schwarzenegger and other celebrities tear Pastor Brian apart

According to Sonnie Badu, Pastor Brian has invested thousands of dollars in his “iYES” outreach, a TedX kind of talk show that sees influential people empower its audience at a conference held annually. The Gospel Minister added that he has witnessed the goodness of Pastor Brian which include other charity projects he carries out behind closed doors.

Sonnie Badu

“I repeat out of his own pocket and I am a witness to this (we are talking thousands of dollars) Iyes was birthed many potentials and given hope to the youth and I have seen the tears behind the scene on several occasions. For 5 years he has been bringing preachers, educators and fathers to empower The youth.

"That to me has been an amazing investment... Pastor Brian has won several charitable awards, made uncountable donations behind closed doors. Please, please and please again let us seize fire, move on and not forget what he has done and is doing for the youth of Ghana. He is deeply sorry and we must let go. Iyes by Gods Grace is going to be amazing this year ... love you yaw... it’s part of being at the front line .. welcome to my world .. be tough @brianamoateng"