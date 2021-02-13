The naming ceremony happened on the first anniversary of their marriage.

The names of the twins were revealed at a baby christening ceremony held today, Saturday, February 13, 2021.

READ MORE: Black Queens player Gifty Asare breaks the internet by dropping photos without make-up

The naming ceremony of Kayla and Kayle took place at the splash East Legon Mansion of Osei Kwame Despite.

As it is a common practice in Akan settings, the twins also have their 'local' names which are Adom and Nhyira

Several celebrities and well-meaning individuals were in attendance at the ceremony.

First photos and video popped up showing rapper Medikal as one of the guests at the naming ceremony Other notable personalities present were Managing Director of Despite Media Fadda Dickson, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and Abeiku Santana.

The naming ceremony comes after Kennedy and Tracy Osei first outdoored the girls on the occasion of their grandfather Osei Kwame Despite's birthday on February 2, 2021. The appearance of the twins excited Ghanaians who were happy seeing the babies for the first time. Kayla and Kaylee are about three months old.

Tracy and Kennedy welcomed the twins in November 2020, exactly.

Kennedy Osei who is the General Manager of Despite Media made the headlines in 2020 when he tied the knot with Tracy in a glamourous wedding ceremony.

Manay people believe it is one of the most adorable wedding ceremonies in Africa last year and it even dominated the news in neigbouring country Nigeria.