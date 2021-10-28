RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kennedy Osei responds to Funny Face's apology to Fada Dickson (SCREENSHOT)

Selorm Tali

Funny Face is seeking forgiveness from Fada Dickson and he has gotten a reply from Kennedy Osei.

Kennedy Osei and Father Dickson
Kennedy Osei and Father Dickson

The actor used unprintable words to insult the General Manager of the Despite Media Group, Fada Dickson, in a video that has gone viral. However, when he appeared in court recently, he blamed his antics on 'wee toffee'.

Funny Face is, therefore, showing regret of verbally attacking Fada Dickson. He accordingly reached out to Kennedy Osei to apologize to the General Manager of the Despite Media Group, on his behalf.

His comment came after Kennedy posted a photo with the caption "you have to know who you are to grow your potential. But you have to grow in order to know who you are -John C. Maxwell".

Though the post is unrelated to Funny Face, he seized a moment to drop a comment saying "Bro beg old boy give me Wai .. Charley am soo down and broken bro…. how is ur father despite ? I don't want money am just greeting him".

Kennedy replied his comment. He wrote "@therealfunnyface Bro all is well. Even our heavenly father forgives us for our wrongdoings. I’m sure @faddick definitely got a heart of Gold. All is well. Stay safe and we keep in touch off social media ok"

Kennedy Osei's post
Kennedy Osei's post Kennedy Osei's post Pulse Ghana

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

