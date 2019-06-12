O.V won the last edition of the MTN Hitmaker music reality show and her music career has been growing faster ever since, especially with her affiliation to Stonebwoy’s Burnington Music Group, coupled with her talent and style.

The songstress has travelled with the Bhim President to Kenya, for the “Tomorrow Leaders” concert with Morgan Heritage and in a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, she met a fan in the country, who couldn’t hold back her tears after meeting the Ghanaian musician.

O.V has been a darling girl to most music lovers but many have shocked that with just one single in her name after her Hit Maker win, her craft is already crossing borders leaving a fan star-struck after meeting her.

“Biggest fan from Kenya, grateful to Jah for His blessings” the “Want Me” singer captioned the video she posted on social media. Watch it below.