Recounting his experience at the awards night which was marred by some violence after teams of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy clashed on stage, the “Thunder” singer said he really got scared.

The singer, speaking on Joy News’ AM show added that he was worried for the music industry as the turnout of events on the night went beyond his expectation.

According to KiDi, he walked straight from his car to the event without any security check and he considers that as a problem which must be addressed.

“I was scared and worried for the Music Industry. It went beyond my expectation. Going forward, I hope we will be able to correct some of these things. I remember walking straight from the car to the red carpet and nobody checked me. And for me, that was a problem” a Facebook post by JoyNews reported him to have said on the show.