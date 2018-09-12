Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

KiDi says he won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church


Give To Caesar ... KiDi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him

KiDi says he will not perform at Rev.Obofour’s church even if given the chance because he believes in giving to Caesar what belongs to Caesar.

  • Published:
play

Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi has revealed in an interview with SVTV Africa why he will not perform in churches.

KK Fosu was recently spotted singing in Obinim’s church, a video that went viral on social media.

In relation to this, the “Adiepena” hitmaker was asked if he will do same when given the chance in Rev.Obofour’s church, but declined the offer.

"No, I won't, Give what belongs to Cesar to Cesar and what belongs to God to God," Kidi stated.

"If it for a special function like a birthday party where he invites me to perform, cool. But for me to perform at his church, no. Imagine me singing “thunder fire” in church” he added.

When asked if it is wrong to sing about love in the church, Kidi explained it all depends on the circumstances.

"It is not bad but it depends on the circumstance,” the 'Thunder' singer said.

"If someone is getting married and l go to sing about love it makes sense since marriage is a love affair, not when people are about to preach and receive the holy spirit. It is a huge contrast."

The MTN Hitmaker Season 4 winner has released his new single titled 'Thunder'.

READ MORE: Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson?

Watch video below:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Joey B: Rapper debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby Joey B Rapper debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby
Hair Goals: Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson? Hair Goals Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson?
Photo: How Stonebwoy could look as an old man Photo How Stonebwoy could look as an old man
Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? - Shatta Wale asks Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? - Shatta Wale asks
Celebrity Marriage: Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband Celebrity Marriage Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband
Hair Goals: Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style

Recommended Videos

Kidi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him Kidi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him
Stonebwoy: Which bar has Shatta Wale raised? Chop bar or beer bar Stonebwoy Which bar has Shatta Wale raised? Chop bar or beer bar
Celebrity News: Stonebwoy was emotional; Let's forgive him – Samini Celebrity News Stonebwoy was emotional; Let's forgive him – Samini



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for...bullet
2 Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports carbullet
3 Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica – Stonebwoybullet
4 Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in stylebullet
5 Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a...bullet
6 Sky bar Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer...bullet
7 Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? -...bullet
8 Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while...bullet
9 Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in...bullet
10 Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother –...bullet

Related Articles

Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts Shatta
Sky bar Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer bar? - Stonebwoy quizzes
MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour
Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss
Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car
Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size'
Hair Goals Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson?
Akorfa Edjeani Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress
Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? - Shatta Wale asks

Top Videos

1 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
2 Video My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
5 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
6 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
7 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner...bullet
8 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty...bullet
9 EBONYbullet
10 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet

Celebrities

Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress
Akorfa Edjeani Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress
Teebillz
Teebillz Tiwa Savage's estranged husband deletes controversial Instagram post
Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour on MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga
MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour
Giovani Caleb Starr FM & GH One TV’s presenter involved in accident
X
Advertisement