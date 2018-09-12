news

Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi has revealed in an interview with SVTV Africa why he will not perform in churches.

KK Fosu was recently spotted singing in Obinim’s church, a video that went viral on social media.

In relation to this, the “Adiepena” hitmaker was asked if he will do same when given the chance in Rev.Obofour’s church, but declined the offer.

"No, I won't, Give what belongs to Cesar to Cesar and what belongs to God to God," Kidi stated.

"If it for a special function like a birthday party where he invites me to perform, cool. But for me to perform at his church, no. Imagine me singing “thunder fire” in church” he added.

When asked if it is wrong to sing about love in the church, Kidi explained it all depends on the circumstances.

"It is not bad but it depends on the circumstance,” the 'Thunder' singer said.

"If someone is getting married and l go to sing about love it makes sense since marriage is a love affair, not when people are about to preach and receive the holy spirit. It is a huge contrast."

The MTN Hitmaker Season 4 winner has released his new single titled 'Thunder'.

Watch video below: